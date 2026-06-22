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  • /Planning to buy a diesel automatic car. Daily running 230 km. Need good highway stability, reliability, mileage and a proven track record. Which car best fits my requirements under Rs 20 lakh? AI responds

Planning to buy a diesel automatic car. Daily running 230 km. Need good highway stability, reliability, mileage and a proven track record. Which car best fits my requirements under Rs 20 lakh? AI responds

It's important to note that this is not a purchase recommendation. Users are advised to exercise their own discretion.

Edited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Planning to buy a diesel automatic car. Daily running 230 km. Need good highway stability, reliability, mileage and a proven track record. Which car best fits my requirements under Rs 20 lakh? AI responds
Image Credit: Image Source- AI Gemini

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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