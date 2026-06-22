New Delhi: While the Indian government is penalising diesel cars, they still make sense for buyers with high daily running. As a result, several carmakers continue to produce and sell diesel-powered vehicles, although the options are limited. If you are looking for a diesel automatic car for high usage, with a daily running of around or above 200 km, here's what AI had to say when we asked: "I am planning to buy a diesel automatic car. My daily running is 230 km. I need good highway stability, reliability, mileage, and a proven track record. Which car best fits my requirements under Rs 20 lakh?"
ChatGPT's response
For a daily running of around 230 km, your priorities should be: fuel efficiency, highway stability, long-term reliability, comfortable seats, and a hassle-free ownership experience. Under Rs 20 lakh, one car stands out.
Top Recommendation: Hyundai Creta 1.5 Diesel Automatic
Why it best fits your requirements:
Excellent fuel efficiency: Real-world highway mileage of around 18-22 kmpl is achievable with sensible driving.
Proven reliability: The 1.5-litre diesel engine and 6-speed automatic combination has a strong track record in India.
Highway stability: Very confidence-inspiring at triple-digit speeds and comfortable for long-distance travel.
Comfort: Supportive seats, refined cabin, and a smooth suspension setup make it ideal for spending long hours behind the wheel.
Wide service network: Hyundai Motor India has one of the largest service networks in the country.
Other good options
Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel Automatic
Similar engine and gearbox as the Creta.
Slightly sportier to drive.
Feature-rich cabin.
Ride quality is a bit firmer than the Creta.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel Automatic
Excellent highway stability and strong performance.
Suitable if you frequently travel on rough roads.
Mileage is lower than the Creta/Seltos (typically 13-16 kmpl).
Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Automatic
Outstanding highway cruiser with excellent safety.
However, automatic diesel variants under ₹20 lakh are limited, depending on your city.
Verdict
If your daily usage is 230 km and you want a vehicle that is reliable, fuel-efficient, comfortable, and proven over the years, the Hyundai Creta 1.5 Diesel Automatic would be my first choice.
For your usage pattern, it strikes the best balance between running costs, comfort, mileage, and long-term peace of mind.
ChatGPT's response concluded here. It's important to note that this is not a purchase recommendation. Users are advised to exercise their own discretion.
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