/Planning to buy a diesel automatic car. Daily running 230 km. Need good highway stability, reliability, mileage and a proven track record. Which car best fits my requirements under Rs 20 lakh? AI responds

New Delhi: While the Indian government is penalising diesel cars, they still make sense for buyers with high daily running. As a result, several carmakers continue to produce and sell diesel-powered vehicles, although the options are limited. If you are looking for a diesel automatic car for high usage, with a daily running of around or above 200 km, here's what AI had to say when we asked: "I am planning to buy a diesel automatic car. My daily running is 230 km. I need good highway stability, reliability, mileage, and a proven track record. Which car best fits my requirements under Rs 20 lakh?"