Planning To Buy A New Car? 7 Expected Launches In 2025 - Tata, Mahindra, Maruti & More

Expected Upcoming Cars/SUVs In 2025: 2025 has been a big year for the Indian car industry so far. From buyers shifting towards greener cars to major GST changes, the market is moving fast. Recently announced GST reforms have brought down car prices, making them more affordable and accessible. This is expected to drive demand across the industry. Now, if you're planning to buy a new car, it might be a smart move to wait a bit, as at least 7 new cars, including SUVs, are likely to be launched before the year 2025 ends.

-- Mahindra Thar Facelift

-- Maruti Victoris

-- Tata Punch Facelift

-- New-Gen Hyundai Venue

-- Tata Sierra EV

-- Skoda Octavia RS

-- Volkswagen Tayron

Maruti Suzuki’s new Victoris SUV has already started arriving at showrooms, even though the official price is not yet out. It’s special because it’s the first Maruti car with Level-2 ADAS. It scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP test. The Victoris will be offered in three powertrain options – petrol mild hybrid, strong hybrid and petrol-CNG.

The Tata Punch facelift is likely to be launched in October. Expect small design changes and updated features. Then, in November, Tata might launch the Sierra EV. It will likely use the same powertrain as the Harrier EV. Hyundai’s next-gen Venue is also coming. It will get big upgrades inside and out, but the engine options will remain the same.

The updated Mahindra Thar will get several design updates and features from the Thar Roxx. But don’t expect a new engine. It will keep the same engine and gearbox options. It may arrive towards the end of this month.

Skoda is planning a big comeback of its performance sedan, the Octavia RS, with a powerful 265hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The car will be imported to India and is likely to cost around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also expected to be launched in November.

Volkswagen might introduce the Tayron premium 7-seater SUV by the end of 2025. However, an official timeline hasn’t been confirmed.