Planning To Buy A New Car Under Rs 10 Lakh? Check Out THESE 4 Exciting Models Launching Soon

Upcoming Budget Cars In India: Are you planning to buy a new car under Rs 10 lakh in the coming months? While there are already several options available in the market within this budget, it might be worth waiting a little longer. Many new models are set to launch this year in the budget segment. Here's a look at four upcoming cars, all expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), that are worth the wait.

Upcoming Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh In 2025

Renault Kiger Facelift- Coming Months

Tata Altroz Facelift- Coming Months

Nissan Compact MPV- H2, 2025

New-Gen Hyundai Venue- H2, 2025

Renault Kiger Facelift

The updated Renault Kiger is expected to get mild updates inside and out while continuing with its current engine options. The 2025 Kiger will continue with the 72 bhp 1.0 L NA petrol and 100 bhp 1.0 L turbo petrol engines. It is expected to launch in the coming months with prices likely ranging between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Tata Altroz Facelift

The updated Tata Altroz is likely to get subtle design revisions and added features. However, the 2025 Altroz will retain the 1.2l NA petrol and 1.5l turbo diesel engines, delivering 86 bhp/113 Nm and 90 bhp/200Nm, respectively. It is also likely to be launched in the coming months with expected prices ranging between Rs 7 – Rs 11.50 lakh.

prices estimated between ₹7 lakh and ₹11.50 lakh.

Nissan Triber-based MPV

Nissan has confirmed a new MPV based on the Renault Triber. It is expected to launch around Diwali 2025. It will share the platform, while the design will differ significantly, borrowing styling cues from the Magnite. A 1.0l NA petrol engine is anticipated. Expected pricing could range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

New-Gen Hyundai Venue

A new-generation Hyundai Venue is likely to be launched during the festive season in 2025. While the SUV will maintain its boxy silhouette, it will receive major styling updates and more features. The engine lineup will continue with 1.2l MPi petrol, 1.0l turbo petrol, and 1.5l CRDi diesel options. The expected starting price could be around Rs 8 lakh.