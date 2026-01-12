Planning To Buy A New Tata Punch Facelift? Check 5 Key Things Ahead Of Its Launch
2026 Tata Punch: Bookings for the new Tata Punch facelift are expected to open soon, with deliveries anticipated to begin by the end of January 2026.
2026 Tata Punch Details: Tata Motors is set to launch the 2026 Punch in India on January 13. This will be the first major facelift for the micro-SUV since its debut. The updated Punch will bring fresh design changes, new features and an additional engine option. Prices are likely to start around Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will continue to compete with the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and Citron C3.
2026 Tata Punch: Top 5 Things To Know
1. Trims: The 2026 Tata Punch will be offered in six trims. The lineup now includes Smart (new), Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S.
2. Exterior: The overall shape remains the same. However, the front gets slimmer DRLs, a blacked-out grille and a redesigned bumper with heavy black cladding. New LED headlamps and a silver skid plate add to its tough look.
From the side, changes are minimal, except for new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV now features connected LED taillamps and a revised bumper.
3. Interiors And Features: Inside, the layout is familiar but more modern. The Punch now gets a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated elements. Touch controls for the AC sit below the screen.
Additional features include a digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start and a premium audio system.
4. Safety Features: For safety, it gets 6 airbags, ESC, ABS, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and more.
5. Engine Options: The Punch continues with the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88 PS and 115 Nm of torque. Tata has also added a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 120 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual. The CNG version will also be offered.
