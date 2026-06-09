Planning to buy a Nissan Gravite? Here's why you'll pay more now

New Delhi: Nissan has revised the prices of its Gravite MPV in India, bringing an end to the introductory pricing that was announced when the seven-seater was launched earlier this year. With the latest revision, it is now priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Gravite entered the Indian market in February 2026 as Nissan's affordable people mover to target buyers looking for a practical family vehicle with seven seats. A few months after its launch, the company has revised prices across all variants and made the MPV costlier by Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on the trim level.

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Variant-wise price revision

The entry-level Visia MT sees the smallest increase in the lineup that is now priced at Rs 5.73 lakh after becoming dearer by Rs 8,000. Buyers opting for the Acenta MT will now have to spend Rs 9,000 more than before.

Buyers opting for the N-Connecta AMT will now have to pay Rs 15,000 more than before. Nissan has raised its price by Rs 18,000, taking the ex-showroom price to Rs 7.38 lakh. The N-Connecta AMT has also received a substantial revision, with prices going up by Rs 15,000.

Further up the range, the Tekna MT and Tekna AMT variants have also become more expensive. The Tekna MT is now priced at Rs 8.08 lakh, while the automatic version carries a price tag of Rs 8.64 lakh.

Nissan has also revised the prices of the Limited Launch Edition. The manual version gets a hike of Rs 17,000, while the AMT version is dearer by Rs 15,000. Following the revision, the top-spec Limited Launch Edition AMT is now priced at Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the first price revision for the Gravite since its launch in February. Nissan has brought the MPV in line with its standard pricing after the end of the introductory offer period.

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Engine and transmission options

Under the hood, the Gravite retains its 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, depending on the variant.

The powertrain is tuned for everyday urban driving and family use, which is the core focus of the MPV. Nissan continues to offer both manual and automatic options across multiple variants to cater to different customer preferences.

Unchanged features

While prices have gone up, the equipment list is the same. Depending on the variant, the Gravite offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting and an air purifier.

These features have helped position the Gravite as a value-focused offering in the budget MPV segment. With the introductory pricing now behind it, customers planning to bring home the Gravite will need to factor in the revised prices, which are now applicable across Nissan dealerships in India.