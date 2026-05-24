Planning to buy Honda City Facelift 2026? Check 3 pros and 2 cons before bringing it home

Honda City Facelift 2026: Honda Cars India launched the 2026 City facelift on May 22, with prices starting at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) – keeping the sticker price unchanged from the outgoing model. If you are planning to buy this newly launched mid-size sedan, knowing these things could help you make a better choice. So, before you bring the 2026 Honda City facelift to your garage, have a look at three pros and two cons of this car:

PRO 1: Strong hybrid engine

The biggest draw of the updated City facelift is the e:HEV strong hybrid. The hybrid version uses a two-motor setup with a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl. In a city choked with traffic, that efficiency directly cuts your monthly fuel bill. No other sedan in this segment comes close to its real-world economy. If you drive 1,500 km a month, the savings can add up quickly enough to justify the premium over the petrol variant.

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PRO 2: Practical cabin

The facelift adds ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera. Honda has also retained physical AC controls, a practical choice that many rivals have quietly dropped in favour of touch-only panels. The cabin feels noticeably more premium without losing daily usability.

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PRO 3: Safety is taken care of

Six airbags now come standard across all variants, along with a Level-2 ADAS suite covering lane watch, collision mitigation, and rain-sensing wipers. Paying Rs 12 lakh and getting six airbags as standard is a good deal in this segment, often preferred by safety-conscious buyers.

CON 1: No turbo means no performance punch

While rivals like the Hyundai Verna offer a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm, the City sticks with its naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine making 119 bhp. If highway overtaking ability or spirited driving matters to you, the City may feel underwhelming compared to the Verna Turbo or the Skoda Slavia’s TSI engines.

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CON 2: This is a facelift, not a new car

Most of the updates are cosmetic – a revised grille, tweaked bumpers, and fresh alloy wheels. The platform, suspension, and core architecture carry over unchanged. If you already own a 2022 or 2023 City, the 2026 model will feel familiar rather than fresh. Buyers expecting a ground-up redesign may need to wait longer.

The 2026 Honda City facelift suits buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency, cabin comfort, and long-term reliability over outright performance. If you do a lot of daily city driving, the hybrid variant especially could be a good option. But if you want turbocharged performance or a completely new platform, the City may not be the right choice.