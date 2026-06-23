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  • /Planning to buy Honda Elevate? Facelift may bring features from new City

Planning to buy Honda Elevate? Facelift may bring features from new City

On the outside, expect new front and rear bumpers, revised headlamps and tail lamps with updated lighting signatures, and possibly a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Planning to buy Honda Elevate? Facelift may bring features from new City
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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