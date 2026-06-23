/Planning to buy Honda Elevate? Facelift may bring features from new City

New Delhi: Honda has already given the City a facelift, and now it's the Elevate's turn. The SUV is set to get a mid-life update that brings in several features already seen on the refreshed City. Some features that are currently offered only as accessories on the Elevate could soon become part of the main trim lineup.
What's changing inside
Right now, the Elevate offers a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seat covers only as optional accessories, along with features like ambient lighting. With the facelift, these are expected to be bundled directly into the mid and top variants. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen that debuted on the City facelift is also likely to make its way to the Elevate.
Honda's ADAS suite, currently limited to the top trim, could become available on more variants as well, similar to what happened with the City. New upholstery and trim materials are also expected as part of the update.
Exterior changes
On the outside, expect new front and rear bumpers, revised headlamps and tail lamps with updated lighting signatures, and possibly a fresh set of alloy wheels. A recently spotted test mule was heavily camouflaged, though, so not much detail could be confirmed from those spy shots.
The engine stays the same
Mechanically, the Elevate facelift is expected to retain its existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 121 hp and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic. This is likely to remain the only powertrain option, with a launch expected sometime in the second half of this year at a modest price premium over the current model.
Two more SUVs
Beyond the Elevate, Honda is also working on a compact SUV and a midsize SUV, both expected to arrive from 2028 onwards. Given how crowded the compact SUV space already is, with over a dozen models competing, Honda's entry might seem late.
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