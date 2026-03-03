Planning to buy Hyundai Creta? Check its 3 rival SUVs launching this month

Upcoming midsize SUVs in India: March 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for the Indian car market. Several new models are lined up for launch. What makes it more exciting is that three midsize SUVs are ready to hit showrooms this month. These include the new-generation Renault Duster, the updated Skoda Kushaq and the all-electric Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. The new Duster will officially go on sale on March 17. However, the exact launch dates for the Kushaq facelift and the Ebella are yet to be confirmed. It is worth noting that the Duster and Kushaq will directly compete with the Creta, while the Ebella will take on the Creta EV.

New Renault Duster

Bookings for the new Duster have already started. Deliveries are expected to begin in April 2026. At launch, the SUV will be offered with two turbo-petrol engine choices: a 1.0-litre unit producing 100bhp and a more powerful 1.3-litre engine delivering 163bhp. Buyers will get both manual and automatic gearbox options. A strong-hybrid version with a 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid setup will also arrive around Diwali 2026.

New Skoda Kushaq Facelift

The updated Kushaq will get a refreshed design and some new features. One of the highlights is segment-first massaging rear seats. Prices will be announced in the coming weeks. The SUV will continue with its 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This engine will now be offered with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, along with the 6-speed manual option.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota's new electric SUV will be offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3. It will come with two battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh. The base E1 trim will get the smaller battery pack, while the higher E2 and E3 trims will use the larger one. The 49kWh battery promises a claimed range of 440km. The bigger 61kWh pack offers up to 543km on a single charge.