Planning to buy Kia Syros Diesel AT? Check top pros and cons

Kia Syros Diesel AT Pros And Cons: While the Kia Syros is priced between Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 15.94 lakh, its Diesel variants start from Rs 10.14 lakh and go up to Rs 15.94 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. I (Lakshya Rana) recently spent almost a week with the Kia Syros Diesel AT. This helped me to learn its strengths and weaknesses. So, if you are someone thinking of buying a Kia Syros Diesel AT, this article is crucial for you. Based on my personal experience with the vehicle, I have mentioned its top pros and cons below:

Kia Syros Diesel AT Pros

- Smooth 1.5-litre diesel engine that offers a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency. This should return fuel efficiency of around 12-14kmpl in cities and 16-17kmpl on highways.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- With the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, power delivery is smooth. The vibrations are also well-controlled for a diesel engine.

- Good choice for a relaxed driving experience. Feels effortless in bumper-to-bumper traffic and slow-speed city commutes due to its low-end torque.

- Offers mature on-road behaviour. The squircle-shaped steering is well-contoured and light, which offers easy manoeuvring in the city.

- Kia did a great job on fit and finish. Highly intuitive and tactile physical controls for HVAC and entertainment systems.

- Auto-hold function gives relief in the terrible traffic, especially in hilly terrain.

- Large glass area offers all-round visibility.

- Very spacious cabin with the best rear seat experience in the segment. Comfortable seating for 4 adults with useful storage areas.

- It is loaded with a lot of features like a 30-inch trinity panoramic display panel, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, driving & traction modes, paddle shifters, sliding & reclining rear seats, ventilated front & rear seats, sunshades, remote engine start, all windows up/down through smartkey, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera, dashcam with dual camera, 6 airbags, ADAS Level 2, ESC, HSA, TPMS and more.

Kia Syros Diesel AT Cons

- The design is polarising. It may not appeal to everyone.

- Android Auto is unreliable, both wired and wireless. It disconnects frequently, sometimes every minute. This makes navigation stressful in a new city. Listening to music also becomes frustrating.

- Seats feel very soft and squishy, better suited for smaller body types. There is very little shoulder space for three passengers on the back seat. It is best suited for 2 adults.

- Noticeable body roll, which is expected in a tall car like this. During sudden lane switching, the body roll is even more evident.

- Diesel engine noise could be better controlled, too. The sound insulation provided by the glass could be better.

- Ride and handling are not its strong suit. Many options in the segment offer better ride quality and handling.