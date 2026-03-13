Advertisement
Planning to buy Mahindra Scorpio N? Check top 9 pros and 5 cons

Mahindra Scorpio N: It has been almost 4 years since the Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in June 2022. The SUV is due for a facelift this year. That said, it is still generating huge sales volume for Mahindra.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahindra Scorpio N pros and cons: It has been almost 4 years since the Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in June 2022. The SUV is due for a facelift this year. That said, it is still generating huge sales volume for Mahindra. The Scorpio N is priced between 13.49 lakh and Rs 24.34 lakh, ex-showroom. If you are also planning to buy a new Scorpio N, here are its top 9 pros and 5 cons explained.

Mahindra Scorpio N Top 9 Pros

1. Strong Engines
The Scorpio N comes with two powerful engines. There is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (203 PS) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (175 PS). Both offer strong performance. Highway driving feels effortless and overtaking is easy.

2. Excellent Safety
The SUV scored a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. This makes it one of the safer body-on-frame SUVs available in India.

3. Strong Road Presence
The Scorpio N looks big and bold. It has a tall stance, muscular wheel arches and an aggressive front grille. On the road, it definitely grabs attention.

4. Excellent Ride Quality
The SUV offers great ride quality. It handles potholes and broken patches with much more confidence. Body movement is better controlled, and at city speeds, the ride feels quite comfortable.

5. Great Handling
The Scorpio N feels planted and stable on highways. It's not meant to be a sporty SUV, but it holds its line well through corners. Overall, it feels confident.

6. Light Steering
The steering is very light. In fact, you can easily turn it with just a couple of fingers. This makes parking and driving in tight city spaces much easier.

7. Capable Off-Roader
The 4WD versions come with the ‘4XPLOR’ terrain management system. It offers different modes like Mud, Sand, Grass and Snow. This makes the Scorpio N quite a capable off-roader.

8. Impressive Sound System
The 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system offers an excellent music experience with great clarity and depth.

9. High Driving Position
The seating position is quite high. Drivers get a clear view of the road and even the front bonnet. This gives a strong sense of control while driving in traffic.

Mahindra Scorpio N Top 5 Cons

1. Tight Third Row
The third row is not very spacious. The floor is high and legroom is limited. Adults may find it uncomfortable for long journeys. It is better suited for kids.

2. Very Little Boot Space
When all three rows are up, there is barely any luggage space left. For family trips, many owners end up using a roof carrier.

3. Some Features Missing
Despite being positioned as a premium SUV, a few features are missing. These include an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and telescopic steering adjustment. Ventilated seats are also limited to select variants.

4. Slightly Bouncy At Low Speeds
Since it is a body-on-frame SUV, the ride can feel a bit bouncy over sharp bumps or broken roads at slow city speeds.

5. Side-Opening Tailgate
The rear door opens sideways instead of upwards. This needs extra space behind the car. In tight parking spots or small garages, opening the boot can become inconvenient.

About the Author
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

