Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Dzire? 5 things to keep in mind; Check 3 pros and 2 cons

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most loved cars among Indian buyers. In FY2026, the automaker sold around 2.3 lakh units of Dzire, showing the popularity of compact sedans in the Indian market. If you are also planning to buy a budget-friendly sedan, then Dzire could undoubtedly be a good option, keeping your preferences in mind.

Priced at Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a common choice among Indian buyers, especially for those looking for a balance of comfort, mileage, and affordability. However, there are several key things to keep in mind before bringing the car into your garage.

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Fuel efficiency: One of the biggest advantages of the Dzire is its fuel efficiency, offering around 20–33 kmpl depending on the variant. Buyers should evaluate their daily usage and choose between petrol or CNG options based on running costs and driving needs.

Maintenance and service network: The car is known for low maintenance costs (around Rs 4,000–Rs 6,000 per month) and a wide service network across India. Spare parts are affordable and easily available, which reduces long-term ownership expenses. This makes it a practical choice for city and regular use.

Features and variants: Dzire comes in around nine variants, and higher trims offer features like a 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and rear AC vents. Buyers should compare variants carefully to get the best value for money.

Safety and build quality: The latest Dzire has improved safety features, including six airbags and a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. However, in older models, build quality had been a concern, so buyers should must check the latest safety features.

Resale value and reliability: The Dzire is known for strong resale value and long-term reliability. Even older models retain good value in the used car market, making it a financially safe option for buyers.

Space and comfort: Dzire offers a comfortable cabin and a decent boot space of 382 litres, but some users may find rear seat support or interior quality average compared to rivals. It is important to take a test drive to check comfort levels.

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Performance expectations: While the Dzire is smooth and easy to drive, it may not suit those looking for powerful or sporty performance. The engine is tuned more for efficiency than speed.

Pros and cons of Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Pros: High fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost, strong resale value.

Cons: Average build quality, less powerful engine.

Overall, the Dzire is a practical and budget-friendly compact sedan under Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom), but buyers should weigh these factors carefully before buying the car.