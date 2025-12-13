Planning To Buy New Kia Seltos? Check Missing Features Offered By Rivals Before Bringing It Home

Advertisement
Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The newly launched Kia Seltos brings several updated features and technology upgrades, but it continues to miss out on some convenience features that are available in rival mid-size SUVs. One of the noticeable absences is an additional infotainment screen. The new Kia Seltos is equipped with a triple-screen layout that includes two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster, along with a smaller 5-inch touchscreen dedicated to climate control, positioned between them.

In comparison, the Tata Sierra offers a segment-first three-screen setup, which includes an additional 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger that supports content streaming and gaming.

Powered Co-Driver Seat

While the Seltos offers several features for the driver’s seat, such as 10-way power adjustment, seat ventilation, and a memory function, the front passenger seat does not get similar features. The co-driver seat only offers manual adjustment, though it does include ventilation. Rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun offer powered co-driver seats, making seat adjustment easier for front passengers.

Rear Wireless Charging Missing

Wireless charging is available in the new Seltos only for front occupants. Rear passengers are provided with Type-C USB charging ports placed behind the front seat backrests. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta offers a wireless charging pad for rear passengers, located near the rear AC vents, adding more convenience for second-row occupants.

Boss Mode Not Offered

The Kia Seltos does not feature an electronic boss mode for the front passenger seat. This feature allows rear-seat passengers to adjust the front passenger seat electronically for more legroom. The Hyundai Creta offers this function in its top-spec King variants. The Tata Sierra also provides a similar feature, though it is manually operated.

(Also Read: Is Toyota Hilux Safe Enough? ANCAP Gives 5-Star Rating – Check Expected Features And India Launch)

Powered Tailgate Absent

A powered tailgate with gesture control is still not available on the Kia Seltos. This feature is currently offered in select competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Tata Sierra, and Tata Curvv, and is gradually becoming more common in the mid-size SUV segment.

Puddle Lamps Removed

The Seltos also misses out on puddle lamps, a feature offered by the Tata Sierra and Hyundai Creta. Notably, the first-generation Seltos had puddle lamps, but they were removed after the SUV’s facelift in July 2023.

Despite several upgrades, these missing features highlight areas where the new Kia Seltos trails some of its rivals in everyday convenience.

Live Tv

