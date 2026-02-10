Planning to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350? Check 3 reasons to purchase it and 2 to skip

Royal Enfield Classic 350: The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most talked-about motorcycles in India in 2026. With its retro style, reliable engine, and practical features, the bike attracts many riders. It competes with the Yezdi Roadster and Jawa 350. Here are three reasons why you might want to buy it and two reasons why you might think twice before purchasing it:

3 reasons to buy:

1. Retro look and classic design: One of the main reasons many buyers choose the Classic 350 is its retro design. The motorcycle features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, and broad fenders, which are typical of Royal Enfield bikes. This design gives the bike a traditional appearance that is easily recognised on both city roads and highways.

2. Smooth and reliable engine: The Classic 350 is powered by a 349-cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine that delivers around 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. This engine is known for its smooth performance, especially at low and mid-range speeds, which makes it suitable for both city riding and light touring. The bike also comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox that many riders find easy to use on Indian roads.

3. Practical features and comfortable ride: In the 2026 model, the Classic 350 includes useful features such as a semi-digital instrument console, a Tripper navigation pod in some variants, LED lighting, and user-friendly ergonomics. The seat height and riding posture are comfortable for most riders, making it suitable for daily rides or weekend trips.

2 reasons to skip:

1. Mileage and fuel efficiency: Although the Classic 350’s engine is smooth, its mileage is not class-leading compared to smaller bikes. Many riders report average fuel economy figures in the mid-30s (kmpl), which might feel low if fuel efficiency is one of your top priorities.

2. Price and alternatives: Prices for the Classic 350 start at around Rs 1.82 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. For some buyers, this price may seem high when compared with cheaper commuter motorcycles or performance-oriented bikes in the same budget.