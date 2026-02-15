Planning to buy Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Check 3 reasons to purchase it and 2 to skip

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is one of the most talked-about café racer-style bikes in the 650cc segment. Known for its classic design and twin-cylinder engine, it appeals to motorcycle enthusiasts who prefer both style and performance. Here’s a balanced look at 3 reasons to buy it and 2 reasons to skip it:

3 reasons to buy

Powerful engine: One of the biggest reasons buyers consider the Continental GT 650 is its smooth and powerful 648cc parallel-twin engine, praised for its strong torque and good performance on highways and twisty roads. The bike’s responsive engine and confident handling make it a popular choice for weekend rides and spirited cruising.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Café racer style: The Continental GT 650 stands out with classic café racer looks, featuring retro twin-pod headlights, premium finishes, and a sleek silhouette. This distinctive design is often a key factor for riders who want a motorcycle that not only performs well but also makes a visual statement on the road.

Solid build and ABS safety: Despite some mixed feedback on minor fit and finish, many owners and reviewers have said the GT 650 has a solid chassis and build quality compared with earlier Royal Enfield models. The bike also comes with dual-channel ABS as standard, offering better braking confidence in both city and highway conditions.

(Also Read: The fuel tank mystery: Why some cars place it on 'left' and others on 'right' side?)

2 reasons to skip

Riding Comfort and Posture Concerns: The Continental GT 650’s sporty, forward-leaning riding posture may feel uncomfortable on long journeys or daily commutes for some riders. Its seating position and firm suspension can lead to fatigue, especially on rough city roads or extended rides.

Limited Practicality and Feature Set: Unlike some modern competitors, the GT 650 lacks advanced electronics such as traction control, ride modes, or a TFT display. It also has a smaller fuel tank and minimal luggage capacity, which might not be ideal for riders looking for a more practical touring bike.

However, the final choice depends on the individual preferences of buyers.