/Planning to buy Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Check top 3 pros and cons before bringing it home

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is one of the most talked-about motorcycles in India right now. This café racer, priced between Rs 3.53 lakh and Rs 3.82 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. For riders planning to buy this bike, here are the three biggest strengths and three real drawbacks you need to know before bringing it home.