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Planning to buy Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Check top 3 pros and cons before bringing it home

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: The café racer, priced between Rs 3.53 lakh and Rs 3.82 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Planning to buy Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Check top 3 pros and cons before bringing it home
Image Credit: royalenfield

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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