/Planning to buy Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Check top 3 pros and cons before bringing it home

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is one of the most talked-about motorcycles in India right now. This café racer, priced between Rs 3.53 lakh and Rs 3.82 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. For riders planning to buy this bike, here are the three biggest strengths and three real drawbacks you need to know before bringing it home.
3 pros to buy the Continental GT 650
1. Iconic café racer design
The number one reason anyone buys this bike is its café racer design—completely different from any modern motorcycle, with timeless appeal. The sculpted fuel tank, retro-style headlamp, single-seat option, analog speedometer, and clip-on handlebars all add to its unique aesthetics. Rivals like the Kawasaki Z650RS and Honda CB650R cannot match it in visual character, and neither comes close at this price point.
2. A twin-cylinder engine that sounds different
The Continental GT runs a 648cc twin-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque—more than sufficient power. Once you ride it, you will immediately understand why it is called a café racer. The throttle response is crisp, and the engine pulls strongly from low revs. The dual exhaust produces one of the most satisfying sound notes in its class, no aftermarket pipe needed.
3. Old-school looks
The latest Continental GT 650 now comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, an LED headlight, aluminium switch cubes, and adjustable levers for both the clutch and brake. Royal Enfield's wide service network is a big plus point—wherever you go, there is usually a service centre nearby. It brings a classic look while offering the reliability of a modern bike.
3 cons to skip the Continental GT 650
1. The riding position
The clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs create a slightly forward-leaning posture. Some riders have reported wrist and back discomfort after extended periods of riding. High-speed highway riding can also feel tiring due to wind pressure, as the café racer design offers minimal wind protection. If you plan to travel more than 300 km in a single day, this bike may not offer the best comfort.
2. Heavy in city traffic
At 214 kg, balancing this motorcycle on busy streets can be difficult, especially for shorter riders. The bike's weight is noticeable at slow speeds and during U-turns. Daily stop-and-go commuting in Indian cities will test your patience and your arms.
3. Lower fuel economy and higher running costs
The claimed fuel economy is around 25 to 28 kmpl, which may make a hole in your pocket if you travel daily. The bike is also expensive to maintain. If you expect modern tech features like Bluetooth, traction control, or a TFT display, you will not find them here. For a bike in the Rs 3.5–3.8 lakh on-road price range in Delhi, the absence of these features stings a little.
Should you buy the Continental GT 650?
The Continental GT 650 is built for riders who want character over gadgetry. It is ideal for weekend rides and young riders who want to combine style with touring performance, offering enough power for long-distance trips. However, older riders or those with back issues may not prefer this bike because of its aggressive riding stance.
If you want big-twin thrills and a motorcycle that turns heads without spending Rs 8–10 lakh, the Continental GT 650 is a good choice. Keep in mind that this bike is more suitable for weekend adventures than regular office commutes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.