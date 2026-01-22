Planning to buy Tata Altroz Diesel? Check top 15 pros and 8 cons

Tata Altroz Diesel top 15 pros and 8 cons: I (Lakshya Rana) spent a week with India's most affordable diesel car, which is the Tata Altroz diesel. Besides the diesel, it also offers a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and iCNG variants with the same engine. The Tata Altroz line-up is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 10.51 lakh; the diesel variants start from Rs 8.10 lakh. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

I drove the diesel variant for approximately 500 kilometers and learned some important things about it that will be helpful for those planning to buy the vehicle. Here are the top 15 pros and 8 cons of the Tata Altroz ​​diesel.

15 Pros of Tata Altroz Diesel

1. Design still looks fresh and modern. The wide stance gives it a strong road presence.

2. 90-degree opening doors make entry and exit easy. Very helpful for elderly passengers and child seats.

3. Cabin feels premium. Dashboard design looks rich and modern.

4. Seats are well cushioned with good thigh support. Rear AC vents improve comfort for back passengers.

5. Boot space of 345 litres is decent for a hatchback.

6. Diesel engine offers strong low-end torque, making city driving easy.

7. Good for quick overtakes and short highway runs.

8. The diesel engine feels relaxed and offers great fuel efficiency (20+ kmpl on highways).

9. Clutch action is smooth and progressive.

10. Ride quality feels mature and comfortable.

11. Excellent road holding and cornering ability.

12. Steering feels responsive and confident.

13. The infotainment screen is sharp, bright and fast.

14. Harman 8-speaker audio system sounds good.

15. Strong safety with a 5-star GNCAP safety rating.

8 Cons of Tata Altroz Diesel

1. Flush door handles are not easy to use.

2. Diesel engine makes noise, pretty much audible inside the cabin.

3. Not very fast in terms of outright performance.

4. Ground clearance of 165mm can be a problem.

5. Jerky/abrupt power delivery can be experienced at certain speeds.

6. Steering is not as sharp as the Altroz Racer (not on sale now).

7. Fit and finish are below par for the segment.

8. Suspension has a firm edge at low speeds.