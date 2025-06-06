Planning To Buy Tata Harrier EV? Discover 8 Key Highlights That Stand Out

Tata Harrier EV Key Highlights: Tata Motors has finally launched the Harrier EV, one of the most-awaited electric SUVs in India. It is Tata’s flagship electric vehicle, starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s look at 10 key highlights that make it stand out.

1. Cheaper Than Diesel Harrier: Surprisingly, the Harrier EV is cheaper than the ICE version. Harrier EV starts from Adventure trim priced at Rs 21.49 lakh, while the Harrier Diesel Adventure AT costs Rs 22.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

2. Largest Infotainment Screen In Segment: The Harrier EV has a massive 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen, the biggest in its segment. It has rich colors, high contrast, and even supports offline navigation through MAPPL.

3. Self-Parking and Summon Mode: It offers smart parking features under the 'e-Valet' suite. It includes automatic parallel and perpendicular parking. There's also remote park assist and a summon mode to bring the car to you.

4. New Smart Key: To control e-Valet features, the Harrier EV gets a new, small, round remote key with special dedicated buttons. There's also a digital key, so you can leave your physical key at home. Tata offers an NFC key card as well.

5. Smart Rear-View Mirror: It gets a digital rearview mirror (E-IRVM) that shows a live camera feed from the front and back. Even if the boot is full, your rear view is clear. It also works like a dashcam.

6. 540-Degree Camera View: Usually, the premium vehicles get a 360-degree camera. But Harrier EV goes a step further with a 540-degree view. It combines underbody visuals with regular camera feeds, giving a full picture of the surroundings.

7. Impressive Performance: The Harrier EV has a dual-motor setup with 504 Nm torque in Boost Mode. Tata claims that it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

8. Built For Off-Roading: It also gets a QWD setup, unleashing its off-road prowess. It features 6 Terrain Modes, including Rock Crawl, Sand, Snow, and more for optimised performance depending on the terrain.