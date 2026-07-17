/Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check performance, comfort and more

Tata Harrier petrol: Tata gave the Harrier a petrol engine last year, and if you're on the fence about which version to pick, here's everything you need to know about how it drives, rides, and feels from behind the wheel. I (Lakshya Rana) spent three days with it. Read my detailed observations on its performance, ride, handling, and comfort below.
Comfort
The cabin design carries over from the diesel version, but Tata has swapped the dark theme for a lighter one, the same setup you'll find in the diesel Safari. The upper dash and door panels come in dark brown, while the rest gets an Oyster white finish. You'll also spot faux wood trim with silver pinstriping, along with generous piano black plastic, all adding a premium touch to the cabin.
Most of the interior stays unchanged though, and that brings some old problems along with it. Fit and finish isn't always consistent, and a few ergonomic quirks remain. The wireless charger, for instance, sits behind the rotary terrain mode selector, making it awkward to reach. The 10.25-inch digital driver display is decently sized, but it's positioned deep into the dash, so the small text becomes hard to read. The touch controls for the HVAC, hazard lights, and door locks are also small and fiddly to operate while driving. On rough roads, the driver's knee tends to knock against the centre console too.
Even with these niggles, overall comfort holds up well. You sit high up with a commanding view of the road, on a seat that's wide and supportive. The seat squab is a touch short, which might bother taller drivers, but that's about it. The rear seat is genuinely comfortable, with a wide bench and plenty of room around you. The outer two rear passengers get winged headrests, though the middle passenger still goes without one. Boot space stays at 445 litres, same as the diesel.
Performance
Power comes from the Hyperion 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the same one that debuted on the Sierra, though Tata has retuned it specifically for the Harrier. That shows in the numbers. It makes 170hp at 5,000rpm and 280Nm between 1,750 and 3,500rpm, which is 10hp and 25Nm more than what the Sierra gets. Tata has also reworked the power and torque curves to suit the Harrier's extra weight, and the engine delivers a solid 160Nm from as low as 1,000rpm. You might assume a 1.5-litre engine can't handle a big SUV like this, but in practice, it manages just fine.
Sure, it's a petrol that only revs to 5,000rpm, and it doesn't offer the punchy mid-range or top-end rush you get from some other turbo engines. But it's far from underpowered. There's a strong bottom end, and the Harrier gathers speed with ease. Turbo lag is barely noticeable, and power comes in smoothly throughout the rev range. Throttle response feels sharp too, and three drive modes offer tailored performance.
You can pair this engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic sourced from Aisin. The test vehicle was paired with the automatic one, and its gear ratios suit the engine well, keeping it in its sweet spot most of the time. Shifts feel smooth and you rarely need to reach for the paddle shifters.
The engine itself runs smooth, with barely any vibration no matter where you are in the rev range. One small complaint is that it's a bit too audible, you can hear it from as low as 1,500rpm. It never sounds rough or unrefined, but it's more noise than you'd want from a petrol engine. Braking is strong too, helped by disc brakes on all four wheels.
Ride and handling
True to Tata's reputation, the Harrier petrol rides beautifully, just like its diesel counterpart. You can feel the Land Rover-derived platform underneath, giving it a solid, planted feel over rough patches. There's a slight firmness when crawling over broken roads, but it never crosses into uncomfortable territory, and on the highway, this SUV really shines.
The damping and body control are excellent. The SUV feels planted and stable even at triple-digit speeds, holding its line confidently through fast bends. The electric steering is well-tuned too, light at low speeds yet weighing up nicely as speeds climb, inspiring confidence.
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