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Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check performance, comfort and more

Power comes from the Hyperion 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the same one that debuted on the Sierra, though Tata has retuned it specifically for the Harrier.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check performance, comfort and more
Image Credit: Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check performance, comfort and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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