/Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check performance, comfort and more

Performance

Power comes from the Hyperion 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the same one that debuted on the Sierra, though Tata has retuned it specifically for the Harrier. That shows in the numbers. It makes 170hp at 5,000rpm and 280Nm between 1,750 and 3,500rpm, which is 10hp and 25Nm more than what the Sierra gets. Tata has also reworked the power and torque curves to suit the Harrier's extra weight, and the engine delivers a solid 160Nm from as low as 1,000rpm. You might assume a 1.5-litre engine can't handle a big SUV like this, but in practice, it manages just fine.