Planning to buy Tata Sierra? Colour and variant can delay delivery - Waiting period revealed

Tata Sierra waiting period: The new Tata Sierra has been getting a lot of attention. It managed to collect over 70,000 bookings in just one day. Customer deliveries began on January 15. While Tata Motors has not shared exact sales numbers yet, the company says production is being increased in phases to keep up with demand. If you are planning to buy one, the big question is how long you will have to wait.

Tata Sierra waiting period

The waiting period for the Tata Sierra is currently between 3 and 4 months. Diesel variants are seeing the highest demand. This has pushed their waiting time higher than petrol versions. Both the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol models have a waiting period that is shorter by around two to four weeks compared to diesel, Autocar India reported, citing sources.

According to the report, automatic variants are also in higher demand. Buyers opting for an automatic gearbox may have to wait 15 to 30 days longer than those choosing a manual transmission. Dealers say that the higher trims are more popular, which explains their longer waiting periods. The Tata Sierra is offered in seven trims. These include Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Colour options and demand

In terms of colours, buyers can choose from Andaman Adventure, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud and Munnar Mist. Among these, Munnar Mist has the longest waiting time due to strong demand.

Engine choices

Under the hood, the Sierra gets three engine choices. There is a 106hp naturally aspirated petrol, a 160hp turbo-petrol, and a 118hp diesel engine. The turbo-petrol comes only with an automatic gearbox. The petrol and diesel engines also offer a manual option.

Prices and rivals

Prices for the Tata Sierra start at Rs 11.49 lakh and go up to Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with popular midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and more.