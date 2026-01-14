Planning To Buy Turbocharged Engine-Powered Car? How It Works: Check Pros & Cons
Turbocharged Engine: At low engine speeds, the turbo may not spin fast enough. This delay is known as turbo lag.
Trending Photos
How A Turbocharged Engine Works: A turbocharged engine is designed to generate more power from a smaller engine. It does this by forcing extra air into the engine so that more fuel can be burned in each cycle. Simply put: more air plus more fuel equals more power.
Naturally Aspirated Engine
A normal naturally aspirated engine pulls air naturally into the cylinders, mixes it with fuel, and then burns it to produce power. The amount of air it can pull in is limited. This is where a turbocharger helps.
Turbocharger
A turbocharger uses waste energy from the engine's exhaust gases. When you drive, hot exhaust gases flow out of the engine. Instead of letting that energy go totally unused, the turbo puts it to work.
Main Components
The turbocharger setup has two main parts: a turbine and a compressor. These two parts are connected by a shaft.
- The turbine sits in the exhaust path
- The compressor sits on the air intake side
When exhaust gases pass through the turbine, they spin it at very high speeds. This spinning turbine turns the shaft, which also spins the compressor on the other side.
More Oxygen And Fuel
The compressor’s job is to suck in fresh air, compress it, and push it into the engine’s cylinders at higher pressure than normal. Because the air is compressed, more oxygen enters the cylinder. The engine then injects more fuel to match this extra air.
Stronger Explosion
The result is a stronger explosion inside the cylinder, which produces more power without increasing engine size.
Intercooler
Most turbocharged petrol engines also use an intercooler. Compressing air makes it hot, and hot air is less dense. The intercooler cools this air before it enters the engine, making it denser and improving efficiency and performance.
Pros
- More power
- Better performance
- Lower Emissions
Cons
- Turbo lag
- Increased complexity
- Higher upfront and maintenance costs
Turbo Lag
At low engine speeds, the turbo may not spin fast enough. This delay is known as turbo lag. Modern cars reduce this using smaller turbos, twin-scroll turbos, or smart engine tuning.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv