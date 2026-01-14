Planning To Buy Turbocharged Engine-Powered Car? How It Works: Check Pros & Cons

How A Turbocharged Engine Works: A turbocharged engine is designed to generate more power from a smaller engine. It does this by forcing extra air into the engine so that more fuel can be burned in each cycle. Simply put: more air plus more fuel equals more power.

Naturally Aspirated Engine

A normal naturally aspirated engine pulls air naturally into the cylinders, mixes it with fuel, and then burns it to produce power. The amount of air it can pull in is limited. This is where a turbocharger helps.

Turbocharger

A turbocharger uses waste energy from the engine's exhaust gases. When you drive, hot exhaust gases flow out of the engine. Instead of letting that energy go totally unused, the turbo puts it to work.

Main Components

The turbocharger setup has two main parts: a turbine and a compressor. These two parts are connected by a shaft.

- The turbine sits in the exhaust path

- The compressor sits on the air intake side

When exhaust gases pass through the turbine, they spin it at very high speeds. This spinning turbine turns the shaft, which also spins the compressor on the other side.

More Oxygen And Fuel

The compressor’s job is to suck in fresh air, compress it, and push it into the engine’s cylinders at higher pressure than normal. Because the air is compressed, more oxygen enters the cylinder. The engine then injects more fuel to match this extra air.

Stronger Explosion

The result is a stronger explosion inside the cylinder, which produces more power without increasing engine size.

Intercooler

Most turbocharged petrol engines also use an intercooler. Compressing air makes it hot, and hot air is less dense. The intercooler cools this air before it enters the engine, making it denser and improving efficiency and performance.

Pros

- More power

- Better performance

- Lower Emissions

Cons

- Turbo lag

- Increased complexity

- Higher upfront and maintenance costs

Turbo Lag

At low engine speeds, the turbo may not spin fast enough. This delay is known as turbo lag. Modern cars reduce this using smaller turbos, twin-scroll turbos, or smart engine tuning.