PM Modi Flags Off Electric Buses For Clean And Green Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off 200 electric buses in the national capital, reinforcing the Centre as well as the UT government’s focus and resolve on building a cleaner and greener Delhi. PM Modi took to X to share pictures of giving the green signal to the fleet of electric buses, and captioned it, “Building a clean and green Delhi”.

In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen flanked by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. PM Modi wrote on X, “Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi.”

The move comes after the newly elected BJP government, under CM Rekhta Gupta, is taking steps to severely curtail air pollution in the city and mark a shift towards 100 per cent electrification of the public transport system.

The roll-out of 200 more electric buses by the Prime Minister coincides with World Environment Day. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also called upon the citizens to deepen their efforts towards safeguarding the planet from the challenges of the new era.

“This World Environment Day, let’s deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better,” he posted on his social media account.

He also planted a Sindoor sapling at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Last month, CM Rekha Gupta flagged over 400 new Electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI) scheme, spotlighting her government’s goal of building a cleaner and sustainable public transport system.

Addressing the public after the event, she described it as one of the key priority areas of ‘triple engine government’ and announced that more than 2000 electric buses would be added to the fleet of the city’s e-buses by this year's end.