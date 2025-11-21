Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched In India At Rs...; 0-100 In 2.5 Seconds

Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched In India: Porsche has launched the all-new Cayenne Electric in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.76 crore (ex-showroom). It comes in two variants: Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric. Bookings are now open, and deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2026. In India, the Cayenne Electric will take on the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and Lotus Eletre.

All-new Porsche Cayenne Electric Prices

-- Cayenne Electric: Rs 1.76 crore (ex-showroom)

-- Cayenne Turbo Electric: Rs 2.26 crore (ex-showroom)

Both variants use a 113kWh battery pack and get dual-motor all-wheel drive as standard. The Turbo trim is the real powerhouse here. It makes 1,156hp and 1,150Nm. It sprints from 0 to 100kph in just 2.5 seconds. The top speed is capped at 260kph, and Porsche claims a range of 623km on a single full charge.

The standard Electric model is also quick. It produces 408hp and 835Nm. It does 0-100kph in 4.8 seconds, and has a slightly higher claimed range of 642km. The SUV is the first Porsche to offer optional 11kW wireless charging.

Both trims get adaptive air suspension, while rear-axle steering is optional. The design stays close to the petrol Cayenne but gets EV-specific touches like a closed grille with two air vents on either side of the bumper, and 20-22-inch wheels. The cabin features a 14.5-inch curved touchscreen, an optional 14.9-inch passenger display, an AR head-up display, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and premium audio systems.

The rear profile gets a full-width LED light bar with illuminated Porsche lettering and horizontal black elements on the bumper. It is 55mm longer than the ICE-powered Cayenne. The SUV measures 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,674mm in height. It gets a 130mm larger wheelbase (3,023mm) than the ICE model. The 781-litre boot space can be increased to 1,588 litres by folding the powered rear seats. It also gets a 90-litre frunk.