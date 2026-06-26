/Porsche unveils new 911 GT4 R: How is it different from the 911 Cup

Porsche has officially revealed the new 911 GT4 R. This is the first time Porsche has built a GT4 racer using the 911's platform rather than the 718 Cayman, which has been the basis for the existing GT4 RS Clubsport. According to Porsche, the 911-based GT4 R brings a more punchier engine, a wider track, and more advanced motorsport electronics to the table. It's expected to start at USD 375,500 in the US and will hit racetracks during the 2027 motorsport season.