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Porsche unveils new 911 GT4 R: How is it different from the 911 Cup

Porsche has officially revealed the new 911 GT4 R. This is the first time Porsche has built a GT4 racer using the 911's platform rather than the 718 Cayman, which has been the basis for the existing GT4 RS Clubsport.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Porsche unveils new 911 GT4 R: How is it different from the 911 Cup
Image Credit: Porsche unveils new 911 GT4 R: How is it different from the 911 Cup

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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