Price Cut Alert! Honda Scooters And Bikes Now Up to Rs 18,887 Cheaper - Full List

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has welcomed the government’s 2025 GST reforms. The company has decided to pass on the full GST benefit to its customers. From September 22, 2025, Honda bikes and scooters will get price cuts of up to Rs 18,887.

Thanks to the new GST rules, two-wheelers with engine capacity under 350cc now attract just 18% tax. Earlier, the tax rate was 28%. This means popular Honda models like the Activa, Shine 125, Unicorn, and CD 350 will become more affordable. However, bikes above 350cc will now face a higher tax of 40%, up from the earlier 31%.

Model-Wise Price Cut

Activa 110- Up to Rs 7,874

Dio 110- Up to Rs 7,157

Activa 125- Up to Rs 8,259

Dio 125- Up to Rs 8,042

Shine 100- Up to Rs 5,672

Shine 100 DX- Up to Rs 6,256

Livo 110- Up to Rs 7,165

Shine 125- Up to Rs 7,443

SP 125- Up to Rs 8,447

CB125 Hornet- Up to Rs 9,229

Unicorn- Up to Rs 9,948

SP 160- Up to Rs 10,635

Hornet 2.0- Up to Rs 13,026

NX200- Up to Rs 13,978

CB350 H’ness- Up to Rs 18,598

CB350RS- Up to Rs 18,857

CB350- Up to Rs 18,887

The top-selling Honda Activa 110 now gets a price cut of up to Rs 7,874. The Activa 125 becomes cheaper by up to Rs 8,359. Similarly, the Honda Dio 110 and Dio 125 now cost up to Rs 7,157 and Rs 8,042 less, respectively.

Honda Shine 100 and Shine 125 also witnessed price reductions of up to Rs 5,672 and Rs 7,443, respectively. The newly launched Shine 100 DX now costs Rs 6,256 less.

Other commuter models like Honda Livo 110, Unicorn, SP125 and SP160 are now up to Rs 7,165, Rs 9,948, Rs 10,635, and Rs 8,447 cheaper, respectively. The Honda CB125 Hornet now costs up to Rs 9,229 less, and the Hornet 2.0 gets a price cut of up to Rs 13,036.

Even the Honda NX200 has seen a drop in price by up to Rs 13,978. For premium models, the CB350 H’ness, CB350RS and CB350 are now more affordable by up to Rs 18,598, Rs 18,857 and Rs 18,887, respectively.

A day earlier, Hero MotoCorp also announced to pass on the full benefit to its customers, effective Sept 22, 2025. With this, Hero models are now cheaper by up to Rs 15,743. In an official statement, Hero MotoCorp said, "The company believes that this move will further enhance accessibility, affordability and mobility - particularly in rural and semi-urban regions and for the lower middle class segment."