Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sells her Rolls-Royce Ghost to a businessman from Bengaluru

With a starting price of around Rs 5 crore, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is also the most affordable model in the Rolls-Royce line-up.

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sold her Rolls Royce Ghost to an unknown Bengaluru-based businessman at an undisclosed amount. Rolls-Royce is a British luxury car maker which is owned by BMW.

In her Rolls-Royce Ghost, Priyanka opted for a dual-tone paint scheme of black and silver, with the Ghost's primary colour being black and its bonnet and roof being silver. Priyanka’s car remained in the garage after she relocated to the United States, and it's the most compelling reason for its sale.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.6-litre, turbo-charged V12 petrol engine making 570 PS power and 780 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Despite its weight of 2,490 kg, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has an umbrella holder in the doors, suicide doors, leather seats, and a variety of other amenities one can want. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is also the most affordable model in the Rolls-Royce line-up, with a starting price tag of around Rs 5 crore.

Priyanka also has other luxury cars in her collection which includes a Mercedes-Maybach S650, Audi Q7, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

