Production-Ready Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spied With New Changes: Design, Specs, Features, Launch Date

Mahindra Thar enjoys strong affection from Indian buyers. The 3-door off-roader has developed a cult following for itself, and therefore, the anticipation for the Mahindra Thar 5-door is really high. The upcoming model is currently in its development phase, and the testing for the 5-door version of the Thar’s production-ready mule is in full swing. Well, it has been snapped around the roof of the world - the Himalayas and somewhere around the Mahindra’s factory. However, fresh new spy shots have been shared in a video on YouTube by MRD Vlogs. The video gives some crisp details about the upcoming model, and here’s everything that we know so far, about it.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Design

Spy images are apt at showing its stance, which does remind of the American offroader. The road presence of the 5-door Thar, however, will be its biggest selling point. The offroader can dwarf most cars in its current form and with increased length, it will certainly be able to scare road users. Changes in comparison to the outgoing 3-door model include new LED headlamps with DRLs, revised grille, and refreshed tail lamps. The design of the alloy wheels could possibly be changed.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Interior

Of course, there will be more room for the rear seat passengers, and more importantly, increased boot space with all seats in place. Furthermore, the 5-door Thar will feature a larger infotainment unit, which in all likelihood could feature wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, there will be a sunroof on offer.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Specs

The increased wheelbase of the Thar will also amplify its stability on roads and off the road. Additionally, the car will use Scorpio-N’s pentalink suspension setup at the rear, along with rear disc brakes. The power plant choices could also be borrowed from the Scorpio-N. The turbo-petrol might boast a peak power output of 200 hp and 380 Nm of max torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, pushes out 172 hp and 400 Nm of max output. Transmission options will continue to include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.