Rah‑Veer Scheme: Be a Lifesaver; Get Rs 25,000 for helping road accident victims in Delhi

Rah‑Veer Scheme: The Delhi government has launched a new humanitarian initiative called the Rah‑Veer Scheme to encourage people to help seriously injured road accident victims. Under this scheme, citizens who assist accident victims and take them to a hospital quickly will receive a reward of Rs 25,000 along with recognition for their efforts.

What is Rah‑Veer Scheme?

The Rah‑Veer Scheme is part of a broader government effort to reduce deaths from road accidents across India. The word “Rah‑Veer” roughly means “road hero” – it is designed to honour ordinary citizens who act bravely in emergency situations by helping injured people.

The main goal of the scheme is to increase the chances of survival for seriously injured road accident victims by encouraging bystanders to act quickly and without fear of legal complications. Many people hesitate to help accident victims because they worry about police procedures or court involvement. This scheme aims to remove those fears and promote humanity on the roads.

How this scheme works?

Any citizen who finds a seriously injured person at a road accident and helps take them to a hospital or trauma centre within the crucial “golden hour” will be eligible for the Rs 25,000 reward. The golden hour refers to the first 60 minutes after a serious injury, when prompt medical care most increases the chances of survival.

Along with the cash reward, the helper will receive a certificate of appreciation recognising their contribution.

Even if more than one person helps in the same accident, the total reward remains Rs 25,000 per case.

Legal protection and recognition

To further support helping citizens, the scheme aligns with the Good Samaritan Rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. These rules protect good‑faith helpers from unnecessary legal hassles or police questioning, allowing them to focus on saving lives without fear.

Verification of claims will be conducted by a district‑level committee, including local officials such as the District Magistrate, a senior police officer, medical authorities, and transport officials. Once approved, the reward will be transferred directly to the winner’s bank account.

Special National awards

To encourage even greater participation, the scheme also recognises outstanding helpers:

Ten citizens each year will be selected as the most outstanding Rah‑Veers and honoured with a special award of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

The Rah‑Veer Scheme is expected to motivate people across the country to act quickly and compassionately when they see someone in urgent need – ultimately saving more lives in road accidents.