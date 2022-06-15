Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day in a money-laundering probe. Hence, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to avoid several routes as traffic movement will be affected on June 15. In a series of tweets, the department mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

"On 15.6.22, kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, "On 15.6.22, pls avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement here."

The department also asked commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover, and Gurugram road between 2:15 pm and 2:45 pm due to special traffic arrangements. In another tweet, it said the special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road.

Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 10 hours on Monday (June 13) in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

