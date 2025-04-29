Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Edition Launched At Rs 69.50 Lakh - Features & Specs

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography: Jaguar Land Rover launched the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Edition in India, priced from Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes the place of the outgoing top-end Dynamic SE trim, which was available at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). For an additional Rs 1.60 lakh over the previous top-spec model, the Autobiography Edition brings several visual and feature upgrades.

While the overall design of the Evoque remains unchanged, this edition features some special elements for differentiation. The bonnet and rear now showcase copper accents, including updated lettering on the tailgate. It also gets Pixel LED headlights paired with distinctive signature DRLs and 19-inch alloy wheels that carry Burnished Copper highlights.

Buyers can choose from four exterior paint options: Fuji White, Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue, and Carpathian Grey. Inside, the cabin gets a new Cloud/Ebony interior finished in Windsor leather. It offers more features compared to the SE trim. Key comfort highlights include 14-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats, heated seats for both front and rear passengers, and dual-zone climate control.

Comfort of occupants is ensured by 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with cooling, heated front and rear seats, and two-zone climate control. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system with subwoofer, an 11.4-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, and more.

The SUV is powered by two engine options with mild hybrid setup: a 2.0-litre P250 petrol unit producing 248 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, and a D200 diesel unit delivering 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. Both engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and come with all-wheel drive as standard.