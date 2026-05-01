Range Rover SV Ultra revealed with 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine; Check top features and design aesthetics

Range Rover SV Ultra: The ultra-luxury SUV segment has just received a major upgrade, as the new Range Rover SV Ultra has been officially revealed. Positioned as the most premium Range Rover yet, this flagship model combines powerful performance, cutting-edge technology, and bespoke craftsmanship to redefine luxury motoring.

Engine and performance

At the heart of the Range Rover SV Ultra is a powerful engine lineup designed for both performance and efficiency.

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4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine (BMW-sourced)

Power output of up to 452 kW and 750 Nm of torque

0–100 km/h in around 4.5 seconds

Mild-hybrid technology for better efficiency

Plug-in hybrid option also available

This setup delivers strong acceleration and smooth driving, making it one of the most powerful Range Rover models ever built.

Exterior and design aesthetics

The SV Ultra stands out with a bold yet elegant design that reflects its flagship status.

Premium finishes like SV Ultra Metallic colours

Large 23-inch alloy wheels

Sleek LED lighting and signature Range Rover silhouette

Clean, minimalist body lines with a strong road presence

The design focuses on modern luxury with attention to detail, giving the SUV a cleaner and more refined look.

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Interior and cabin

Inside, the SV Ultra takes luxury to a new level with handcrafted materials and advanced comfort features.

New dual-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey interior theme

Premium Ultrafabrics upholstery

Laser-crafted mosaic seat patterns

Spacious cabin with executive seating options

Features and technology

The SUV is loaded with the latest features aimed at comfort, convenience, and performance.

Advanced 13.1-inch infotainment system, 13.7-inch digital driver display, and 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens

Premium sound system with enhanced audio experience

Air suspension and advanced chassis systems

Multiple driving modes for on-road and off-road conditions

It also includes high-end personalisation options, allowing buyers to customise the vehicle to their preferences.

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What makes it special

The Range Rover SV Ultra is not just about performance-it’s about exclusivity and personalisation.

Bespoke customisation options through the SV division

Limited and exclusive availability

Designed as the “platinum” Range Rover experience

Launch and availability

The new Range Rover SV Ultra is expected to arrive in global markets later in 2026, with limited availability and premium pricing, making it one of the most exclusive luxury SUVs in the world.

With its powerful engine, ultra-luxurious interior, and standout design, the Range Rover SV Ultra is set to position itself strongly in its segment.