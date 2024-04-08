Advertisement
NewsAuto
FLIXBUS

Religious Rejoice: FlixBus Adds Ayodhya, Katra, Amritsar, And Jammu To Its Route Chart

FlixBus India has launched Ayodhya, Katra, Amritsar, And Jammu routes at affordable rates Keeping The Navratri Season in mind.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Religious Rejoice: FlixBus Adds Ayodhya, Katra, Amritsar, And Jammu To Its Route Chart

FlixBus has recently announced the introduction of new routes to Katra, Ayodhya, Amritsar, and Jammu. These expansions aim to provide pilgrims and travelers with smooth, cost-effective, and reliable transportation choices to sacred temples and cities. They are timed perfectly for the upcoming celebrations of Navratri and Ram Navami, ensuring convenience and accessibility. 

Routes To Divine Destinations

Ayodhya is preparing for a grand celebration of Ram Navami, starting on April 9 and continuing until April 17 at Ram Mandir, the revered birthplace of Lord Ram. Katra is home to the 'Vaishno Devi' temple, a sacred site dedicated to the Hindu mother goddess Vaishno Devi. The Shri Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar holds historical significance as the ashram of sage Maharishi Valmiki, who sheltered Goddess Sita and is also recognized as the birthplace of Lord Rama’s sons, Luv and Kush. Meanwhile, the magnificent Raghunath Temple in Jammu, devoted to Lord Rama, is preparing to host its annual Navratri festival, symbolizing deep-rooted religious devotion.
Recognizing the crucial importance of convenient transportation for pilgrims during significant events, FlixBus India has launched these routes at incredibly affordable rates. This service aims to simplify travel for devotees, enabling them to join in the festivities and visit revered temples and holy sites without any hassle. To book your tickets, you can visit the FlixBus website or you can also install their app.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?