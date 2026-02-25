Advertisement
NewsAutoRenault 7-seater SUV likely to launch by December 2026: Expected features, engines and more
AUTO NEWS

Renault 7-seater SUV likely to launch by December 2026: Expected features, engines and more

The new Duster-based 7-seater model will compete with the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Renault 7-Seater SUV: The all-new Renault Duster is set to go on sale in March with deliveries slated to begin in April. The midsize SUV will rival popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and others in the segment. Renault also plans to expand the lineup quickly. A hybrid version will arrive around Diwali 2026, while a bigger 7-seater model could be introduced by the end of the year, possibly with a new name and design changes.

Rivals and engine options
If launched, the new 7-seater model will compete with the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV 7XO. The SUV is expected to share engines with the 5-seater Duster. Buyers could get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a strong hybrid option. The smaller 1.0-litre engine may be limited to base variants. Higher trims will likely get the 1.3-litre turbo and hybrid setup.

The hybrid system might combine a 1.8-litre petrol engine, a hybrid starter generator, an electric motor and a small battery pack. Together, they are expected to produce about 160bhp and 172Nm. This could make it one of the most powerful hybrid SUVs in its class. In terms of size, the 7-seater Duster will be longer and offer more cabin space than the 5-seater model. It will add a third row for extra passengers. 

Design
On the exterior, it would have a familiar, authentic SUV stance featuring an upright front fascia, prominent skid plates, pronounced wheel arches, strong shoulder lines and a high ground clearance. Inside, the SUV might feature nearly the same layout as the all-new Duster but with a different colour scheme.

Expected features
In terms of features, it might get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, six airbags and more.

