Renault Duster 2026: New Spy Shots Reveal Modern Rugged Look For Indian Market; Panoramic Sunroof And More

Renault Duster 2026: The upcoming 2026 Renault Duster has been spotted testing on Indian roads, offering the clearest look yet at the next-generation SUV ahead of its expected launch on January 26, 2026. The test mule revealed several India-specific design and feature updates, marking the return of the Duster nameplate after a long gap.

Spy images showed that the new Duster will carry a more modern and rugged design. The front features sleek, eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights, while the main headlamps appear to be placed lower on the bumper. A camera module seen on the grille suggests a 360-degree camera system. The front bumper also includes multiple air intake slats and fog lamps on both sides.

The images revealed chunky body cladding around the wheel arches, roof rails, and a strong shoulder line. The rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar, giving it a cleaner look. At the back, the Duster gets wraparound LED tail-lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper, and parking sensors. Alloy wheels remain covered, indicating ongoing testing.