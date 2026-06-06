Renault Duster Turbo 1.0 mileage revealed: Is it more efficient than Creta and Seltos?

New Delhi: Nearly three months after the SUV first went on sale in March 2026, Renault India has released the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency rating for the Duster Turbo TCe 100. The update completes the efficiency picture for the Duster range, which had mileage data for the 1.3-litre turbo petrol versions at launch.

The newly confirmed rating puts the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant at 19.41 km/l, making it one of the more fuel-efficient petrol-powered SUVs in the midsize category. This variant serves as the entry point of the new-generation Duster lineup and is aimed at buyers who want turbocharged performance with lower running costs.

Turbo engine tuned for everyday driving

The Duster Turbo TCe 100 comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque. It comes along with a 6-speed manual gearbox and is built on Renault’s RGMP platform.

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Renault says the engine has been calibrated specifically for the Duster with an aim to balance drivability and efficiency. The company has attributed the mileage rating to its approach of refining combustion and turbo response for regular road conditions rather than high-performance tuning.

The company said the efficiency number shows this balance between output and economy. The same approach can be seen in how the platform has been engineered to support multiple powertrains while maintaining everyday usability.

Interestingly, the delayed announcement of mileage is not unusual in the industry. Several manufacturers have followed a similar approach in recent product launches, where certified efficiency numbers are shared after the initial market rollout.

How it stacks up against rivals

At 19.41 km/l, the Duster Turbo TCe 100 stands ahead of several popular petrol SUVs in its segment. The Hyundai Creta 1.5 NA petrol delivers up to 17.7 km/l, while the Kia Seltos 1.5 NA petrol is rated at 16.5 km/l. The Honda Elevate petrol also comes in lower at 16.92 km/l.

Even when compared with more powerful turbo petrol SUVs, the Duster’s entry variant manages to stay ahead on claimed efficiency. The number also edges past its own larger engine option within the lineup.

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The 1.3-litre turbo petrol Duster returns 17.75 km/l with the manual gearbox and 18.45 km/l with the automatic version, placing the 1.0-litre variant at the top of the fuel economy chart within the range.

Only a few SUVs in the broader segment deliver higher claimed mileages. Diesel-powered models such as the Hyundai Creta Diesel at 21.8 km/l and Tata Sierra Diesel at 21.26 km/l are ahead, while the Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid leads the pack with a certified 27.97 km/l.

Price and engine line-up

Renault presently offers the Duster with two turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TCe 100 is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol range is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh.

With more power on offer, the 1.3-litre engine also gets automatic transmission options for buyers who prefer comfort along with performance. Renault plans to expand the Duster range further with a strong-hybrid version expected around Diwali 2026.

The upcoming model will compete directly with hybrid SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid and Toyota Hyryder Hybrid.