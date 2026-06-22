/Renault India begins exports of new Duster, ships 750 units to South Africa

Chennai: Renault India has officially started exporting the all-new Duster, with the first shipment of 750 vehicles setting sail from Chennai to South Africa. This marks the beginning of a bigger export plan, with more international markets expected to follow in the coming months, according to the carmaker.
In an official statement, it said, "The shipment marks the beginning of Renault India’s export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months."
It further said, "This milestone underscores the growing role of India within Renault Group’s global manufacturing and export network." Renault India runs its manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units a year.
Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, called the start of Duster exports an important validation of the quality and competitiveness of Renault's Chennai operations. He said, "The start of exports of the all-new Duster is an important moment for Renault India and a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of our operations in Chennai. It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault’s global industrial footprint."
He also mentioned that India will play an increasingly important role in Renault's future plans. He said, "India possesses all the fundamentals required to emerge as a leading automotive export hub: world-class manufacturing capabilities, engineering talent, scale, and a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem. As Renault continues to expand its international footprint, India will play an increasingly strategic role in our future plans."
He added, "We are working towards our objective of generating €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030."
The new Duster holds an important distinction. It's the first Renault vehicle in India to be built on the Renault Group Modular Platform, a flexible architecture designed to support multiple powertrain options. This kind of platform flexibility makes it easier for Renault to adapt the car for different markets and fuel types without reinventing the wheel each time.
On the safety front, the new Duster has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating across all variants and powertrains. That's a strong result, and it adds real credibility to the car's readiness for both Indian buyers and international markets alike.
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