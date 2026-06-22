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  • /Renault India begins exports of new Duster, ships 750 units to South Africa

Renault India begins exports of new Duster, ships 750 units to South Africa

The new Duster holds an important distinction. It's the first Renault vehicle in India to be built on the Renault Group Modular Platform, a flexible architecture designed to support multiple powertrain options.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Renault India begins exports of new Duster, ships 750 units to South Africa
Image Credit: Renault India begins exports of new Duster, ships 750 units to South Africa

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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