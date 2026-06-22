/Renault India begins exports of new Duster, ships 750 units to South Africa

Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, called the start of Duster exports an important validation of the quality and competitiveness of Renault's Chennai operations. He said, "The start of exports of the all-new Duster is an important moment for Renault India and a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of our operations in Chennai. It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault’s global industrial footprint."