/Renault Kiger Turbo Manual just got Rs 1.46 lakh cheaper - Here's what changed

Renault has made the turbo-petrol manual version of the Kiger more accessible with a new Evolution+ Turbo variant, priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Before this, getting a turbo-petrol manual meant going for the Emotion Turbo variant, which started at Rs 9.33 lakh. That's a significant Rs 1.46 lakh saving for buyers who specifically want the manual transmission with the turbo engine.
The naturally aspirated petrol version of the Evolution+ variant continues to start at Rs 6.99 lakh. Renault has also expanded the Techno Turbo variant, which earlier came only with a CVT automatic, by adding a manual gearbox option priced at Rs 8.45 lakh, which is Rs 90,000 cheaper than the CVT version.
Features
The Evolution variant already comes with LED DRLs and taillights, an 8-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, fabric upholstery, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear-view camera.
Step up to the Evolution+, and you get a few extras that have effectively trickled down from the higher Techno variant. This includes keyless entry, push-button start and stop, a height-adjustable driver's seat, wireless smartphone connectivity, and automatic AC.
The Techno variant itself goes a step further with LED headlights and 16-inch flex wheels. At the very top, the Emotion variant remains the only one to offer front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and multiple drive modes.
Engine options
The Kiger continues to offer two engine choices. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, producing 72 hp and 96 Nm. This version can also be fitted with a CNG retrofit kit when paired with the manual gearbox.
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, is available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic, and it makes a healthier 100 hp and 160 Nm. With this latest update, the turbo engine becomes noticeably more affordable for buyers who prefer shifting gears themselves rather than paying extra for an automatic.
Competition
The Renault Kiger competes in one of India's busiest segments, the compact SUV space. Its rivals include the Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kushaq.
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