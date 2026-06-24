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  • /Renault Kiger Turbo Manual just got Rs 1.46 lakh cheaper - Here's what changed

Renault Kiger Turbo Manual just got Rs 1.46 lakh cheaper - Here's what changed

Renault has made the turbo-petrol manual version of the Kiger more accessible with a new Evolution+ Turbo variant, priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Renault Kiger Turbo Manual just got Rs 1.46 lakh cheaper - Here's what changed
Image Credit: Renault Kiger Turbo Manual just got Rs 1.46 lakh cheaper - Here&#039;s what changed

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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