Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Renault Kwid facelift set to launch on July 3 - Here's what to expect

Renault Kwid facelift set to launch on July 3 - Here's what to expect

Renault Kwid facelift: The front end is where most of the visual changes are expected. The facelifted Kwid looks set to take design cues from the Dacia Spring, with a sharper nose and Y-shaped LED DRLs similar to what you see on the new Duster.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Renault Kwid facelift set to launch on July 3 - Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Renault Kwid (Current model)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Renault Kwid facelift set to launch on July 3 - Here's what to expect
Auto news0 min ago
2
Awarapan 22 min ago
3
west bengal UCC3 min ago
4
Atanu Chakraborty3 min ago
5
Jairam Ramesh17 min ago