Renault Kwid facelift: Renault India is gearing up to launch the updated Kwid on July 3. This entry-level hatchback is set to get a mix of revised styling and a few new features. Renault hasn't revealed details yet, but recent spy shots suggest this facelift is focused mainly on cosmetic and cabin updates, with the mechanicals staying untouched. Here's a quick look at what's likely coming.
Design changes
The front end is where most of the visual changes are expected. The facelifted Kwid looks set to take design cues from the Dacia Spring, with a sharper nose and Y-shaped LED DRLs similar to what you see on the new Duster. The familiar split headlamp layout should continue, but expect redesigned front and rear bumpers along with updated taillamps featuring the same Y-shaped lighting signature.
Interior updates
The cabin is also getting meaningful attention. Renault is likely to fit a larger infotainment touchscreen, which has already been spotted in spy shots. There could also be a new steering wheel, a redesigned instrument cluster, and a refreshed dashboard layout. New upholstery options are expected to be added as well.
Safety
Safety could see a genuine upgrade too. The updated Kwid is expected to offer six airbags, which would be a significant improvement for a car in this price segment.
Engine
Under the hood, nothing is expected to change. The facelifted Kwid should continue with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are also expected to stay the same: a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
Price
The updated Kwid is likely to be priced at a slight premium over the current model, which currently ranges from Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh ex-showroom.
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