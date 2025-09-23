Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition: Celebrating a decade of Kwid in India, Renault has launched its 10th Anniversary Edition, priced at Rs 5.14 Lakhs with manual transmission and Rs 5.63 Lakhs with AMT (ex-showroom). Since it's a limited edition, just 550 units will be sold across India. It is based on the Techno variant with exclusive styling elements, elevating its visual appeal.

The 10th Anniversary Edition KWID comes in two dual-tone colour options – Fiery Red with Black Roof and the new Shadow Grey with Black Roof, enhanced with shiny black Flex Wheels and distinctive anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar. A yellow grille insert reinforces the Limited Edition’s vibrant identity.

Inside, the cabin is elevated with 10th Anniversary-themed seat designs. Yellow accents on the seats, a leatherette steering wheel with metal mustard stitch, infotainment surround, and door trims add a youthful flair, while illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps underline the celebratory character of this edition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For enhanced safety, Renault now offers 3-point seatbelts for all seats as standard, while the Climber variant gets six airbags. Renault also has new variant nomenclature for Kwid, which are Evolution (Earlier RXL), Techno (Earlier RXT) and Climber.

Renault Kwid is now available at a starting price of just Rs 4.29 lakhs (ex-showroom). Its automatic variants start at Rs 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). Under the hood, it comes with a 1.0L SCe engine, paired with either a manual or Easy-R AMT transmission.

Commenting on the launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India, said, “The Kwid has been instrumental in shaping Renault’s journey in India, redefining the entry segment with its innovation, accessibility, and over 95% localisation."

"Having already set new benchmarks in style within the micro-SUV category, the 10th Anniversary Edition marks a significant milestone - celebrating a decade of customer trust and our commitment to delivering high-value mobility solutions," he added.