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  • /Renault Triber Turbo launched at Rs 7.84 lakh - Features, specs and more

Renault Triber Turbo launched at Rs 7.84 lakh - Features, specs and more

The Triber Turbo uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. You will find the same engine in the Kiger and the Duster 1.0. Renault fitted a new engine management system here, so the Triber makes more torque than both SUVs.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Renault Triber Turbo launched at Rs 7.84 lakh - Features, specs and more
Image Credit: Renault Triber Turbo launched at Rs 7.84 lakh - Features, specs and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Renault Triber Turbo launched at Rs 7.84 lakh - Features, specs and more
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