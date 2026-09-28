/Renault Triber Turbo launched at Rs 7.84 lakh - Features, specs and more

Renault has finally launched the Triber Turbo in India. Prices start at Rs 7.84 lakh and go up to Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Compare it variant for variant with the naturally aspirated petrol Triber, and the Turbo costs Rs 94,000 to Rs 1.11 lakh more.
Engine
The Triber Turbo uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. You will find the same engine in the Kiger and the Duster 1.0. Renault fitted a new engine management system here, so the Triber makes more torque than both SUVs. It puts out 180Nm. Peak power stays the same at 100hp. Renault claims the MPV does 0-100kph in 10.8 seconds.
Right now, you can only get the Triber Turbo with a 5-speed manual gearbox. A CVT automatic is likely to follow soon.
Design
Renault has not changed the design at all compared to the regular petrol Triber. The front gets a gloss-black grille with Renault's new logo. You also get LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. Lower down, the bumper has a large air dam with a silver surround, and the fog lamps sit at the outer edges.
From the side, you see 15-inch wheels with dual-tone covers that look like alloys. The car also has roof rails that you can actually use. The door handles and mirrors come in gloss black. At the back, clear-lens LED tail-lamps connect through a gloss-black strip. The one real difference is a new Turbo badge on the tailgate. That badge is the only thing that sets it apart from the petrol version.
Features
The feature list stays the same on this seven-seat MPV. You get an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. There is also a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with separate blower control for the rear, a cooled storage box in the centre, automatic headlights and wipers, a rear wiper and washer, cruise control and push-button start. Renault says boot space with the third row folded is 625 litres.
On safety, the Triber has 6 airbags, Isofix mounts, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-start assist and a tyre-pressure monitoring system and more. The Triber scored four stars in Global NCAP crash tests earlier.
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