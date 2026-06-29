Renault's upcoming three-row SUV has been spotted testing in Chennai. The SUV is based on the new-generation Duster, which is already on sale. This 7-seater model is expected to debut in early 2027. Earlier spy shots showed the SUV from multiple angles, but the latest image gives us a clean side profile. The extended rear overhang, longer roofline, and larger rear quarter glass immediately make it clear this is the three-row version, not the standard five-seat Duster.