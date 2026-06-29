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Renault's upcoming 3-row Duster-based SUV spied testing; To rival Safari and XUV 7XO

The SUV keeps the same upright, rugged stance Renault has been using across its recent global lineup, with a flat roof, chunky wheel arch cladding, and roof rails.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Renault's upcoming 3-row Duster-based SUV spied testing; To rival Safari and XUV 7XO
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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