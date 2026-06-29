Renault's upcoming three-row SUV has been spotted testing in Chennai. The SUV is based on the new-generation Duster, which is already on sale. This 7-seater model is expected to debut in early 2027. Earlier spy shots showed the SUV from multiple angles, but the latest image gives us a clean side profile. The extended rear overhang, longer roofline, and larger rear quarter glass immediately make it clear this is the three-row version, not the standard five-seat Duster.
The SUV keeps the same upright, rugged stance Renault has been using across its recent global lineup, with a flat roof, chunky wheel arch cladding, and roof rails. Door handles are visible even through the camouflage, and the rear quarter window looks noticeably larger than on the five-seater, which should help free up space for third-row passengers.
The rear spoiler extends further back than on the regular Duster, and the overall proportions look closer to the international Renault Boreal or Dacia Bigster than the standard model. The test vehicle was running temporary Tamil Nadu registration plates, confirming that local testing is now underway.
Platform and positioning
This SUV is expected to share its RGMP platform with the new Duster, but with extra length to accommodate three rows of seating. Once launched, it will become Renault India's flagship SUV, competing against the Mahindra XUV7XO, Tata Safari, the upcoming MG Starlight (successor to the Hector Plus), and the Hyundai Alcazar.
Expected features
The feature list is expected to be generous. Expect a large touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, connected car technology, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake.
Hybrid power is coming
Renault has already confirmed that India will get its strong hybrid technology. The 1.8-litre E-Tech strong hybrid powertrain is expected to debut on the new Duster around Diwali 2026, and the same setup is likely to make its way to this larger three-row SUV as well.
What this means for Renault in India
Renault is clearly planning an aggressive product push over the next 18 months, which includes the new 7-seat Duster-based SUV and the upcoming Bridger sub-4m SUV. This latest sighting of the three-row SUV is a strong signal that the brand's comeback plan in the Indian SUV space is gaining real momentum, with a launch expected sometime in 2027.
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