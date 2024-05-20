Road Accident Fatalities Drop In Delhi Till May 15, Data Shows

Road Accident Fatalities Drop In Delhi: Slight decrease in road accident fatalities has been witnessed in Delhi in the first five months of this year, according to the data released by the Delhi Police. The data stated that up till May 15, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 accidents. This marks a decrease from the 552 deaths recorded in 544 crashes during the same period last year.

"We have identified different locations like National Highway-24, NH-8, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GT Road, and Mathura Road are among the top ten roads in Delhi where the highest number of fatal crashes have occurred this year so far," a senior police officer said.

"With this information, we can implement targeted enforcement measures to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to reduce fatalities on these roads," he added.

Police further said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.

"Several educational programs in partnership with schools, colleges, and awareness campaigns such as Raahgiri are being conducted regularly to teach people about road safety norms and safe driving practices," said the officer.

Road Accidents in India-2022

As per the Annual Report on 'Road Accidents in India-2022', published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highwayss, a total of 4,61,312 road accidents have been reported by States and Union Territories (UTs) during the calendar year 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives and caused injuries to 4,43,366 persons.

This marks an increase of 11.9% in accidents, 9.4% in fatalities, and 15.3% in injuries compared to the previous year (CY2021), report says.