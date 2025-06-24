Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Launched In India At Rs...; Features, Specs And Range

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Details: The Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has been launched in India at Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open at the brand’s showrooms in Chennai and New Delhi. This is the range-topping performance version of the Spectre EV, which was unveiled for global markets in February this year. Now available in India, it costs Rs 1.88 crore more than the standard Spectre EV, which is priced at Rs 7.62 crore (ex-showroom, before any customisation or personalisation).

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Performance

The Spectre Black Badge is the most powerful Rolls-Royce to date, delivering a total output of 659 hp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque - an increase of 74 hp and 175 Nm over the standard Spectre’s 585 hp and 900 Nm. The chassis, steering, and roll stabilisation have been updated to handle the added power.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Battery And Range

The Spectre Black Badge can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in a claimed time of 4.1 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than the standard Spectre, which takes 4.5 seconds. However, both variants use the same 102 kWh battery and offer a WLTP-certified range of up to 530 km. The Black Badge version also gets new 23-inch forged aluminium wheels, along with a new Vapour Violet shade.

As with other Black Badge models, several exterior elements, such as the Spirit of Ecstasy, front grille, door handles, and badges, get blacked-out treatment. Optional extras include an illuminated front grille and door sills. Customers can also choose from over 44,000 exterior colour options at additional cost.

Inside, the Spectre Black Badge features an illuminated dashboard fascia with more than 5,500 stars with varying proportions and intensities. The driver’s instrument cluster is available in five distinct colour themes: Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet, and Synth Wave.