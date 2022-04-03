हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fiat Padmini

Royal Challenger Bangalore fan paints his vintage Fiat car to support IPL team

A fan of Royal Challenger Bangalore, Santhosh Sadguru found an innovative way of supporting his favourite team, i.e., by painting his rare Fiat Premier Padmini 118 NE with RCB written on it.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is like a festival for Indian cricket fans. The tournament fans do various things to show their love for their favourite team and player, including painting their bodies and faces. Taking it up a notch, a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) painted his vintage car to support his favourite team.

Santhosh Sadguru, the owner of Fiat Padmini, the 118 NR model, gave his car a new look to express his enthusiasm towards his team. The bonnet of remodelled exteriors of the car is painted to say "ee sala cup named", which is a popular slogan used to support the team, meaning "this year cup is ours."

Along with the slogan, the bonnet also features a picture of the Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar with RCB written on the sides. In addition, the car also has pictures of Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan on the car.

It is to be noted that this is not the first time Santhosh has made the headlines for his revamped vehicle. Earlier, he was in the news when he re-painted his Bajaj Scooter to show his love and support for RCB.

Coming to the car, the Padmini Premier 118 NE is one of the rare versions of the car. It was also known as the Fiat 124 in the international market. The car was initially powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine giving out 52 hp and a peak torque of 79 Nm, which was updated later. The power of the engine resulted in a top speed of 135 kmph for the car.

