2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch today: Check price, features and more
The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is slated to launch in the Indian market today, as revealed in a teaser released by the automaker. The motorcycle will use a new engine and chassis.
- New Royal Enfiled Bullet 250 to ride on the new J architecture
- The new J-type engine will be the stressed member in the chassis
- An updated instrument cluster is expected on the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is undoubtedly the most important name in the company's line-up and the Indian automotive industry. The motorcycle has been on sale with an archaic chassis and engine, which is now due for an upgrade. Well, the company is on its toes to get the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to the market, and the launch is set to happen today. The launch of the new Bullet 350 was hinted at by a teaser shared by the company in their Instagram post. It is to be noted that as per the teaser, the bike will be launched on 5 August, followed by the launch of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on 7 August.
2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Hardware
The J-platform used by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 will serve as the foundation for the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Better performance and stability are anticipated from the platform.
2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine
The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to have the same 349 cc engine which is expected to produce 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is to be noted that the iconic bike has had similar stats but this time there can be some changes in the tunings of the new engine.
2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features
This 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be supported by a split double-cradle frame, and it may also come with a number of new features. In addition to improved switchgear and an electric starter as standard, the revised bike is anticipated to acquire features like the Tripper navigation pod, which is an option, and semi-digital instrumentation similar to what is found on current-generation RE bikes.
2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price
Considering the newly added features and changes the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to have a price tag with increased numbers on it. At Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Bullet 350 is currently the cheapest RE, although the lower end of that price range is taken up by cheaper kick-start-only variations, which the new J-platform machine will not offer. As a result, prices for the revised bike should be in the range of Rs 1.7 lakh.
