Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launching Soon In India - Expected Price And Features

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the much-anticipated Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Details: Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the much-anticipated Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. This new motorcycle combines Royal Enfield's timeless design with a more powerful 650cc engine, making it a modern icon with an old-school soul. While the Bullet 650 shares some parts and design cues with the Bullet 350, Royal Enfield has made several tweaks to give it a distinct identity. The new model will be available in two colour options: Cannon Black and Battleship Blue.

Design And Features

The Bullet 650 sports the brand’s signature circular LED headlamp, chrome handlebars, spoke wheels and a boxy rear fender. It also gets gold pinstripes on the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, side panels and fenders. It also comes with adjustable clutch and brake levers and a comfortable single-piece contoured seat for long rides. 

The semi-digital instrument cluster includes an analogue speedometer, digital inset with gear position, fuel gauge, odometer, and trip meters. The Tripper Navigation system comes as standard.

Engine and Performance

Under the tank, the Bullet 650 houses the same 647.95cc parallel-twin engine seen on other Royal Enfield 650 models. This air/oil-cooled SOHC engine generates 47bhp at 7,250rpm and 52.3Nm of torque at 5,150rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and wet multi-plate clutch.

Expected Launch And Price

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to go on sale in late November 2025, with prices starting around Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The official price will be revealed at Motoverse 2025, which will be held from November 21 to 23 in Vagator, Goa.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

