/Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units

Royal Enfield has launched a special edition of the Classic 650, called the Hypershift. It celebrates the Chennai-based brand’s 125th anniversary. The price is Rs 4.26 lakh. Royal Enfield will sell only 125 units in each of its key markets, and India is one of them. So you can’t simply walk into a showroom. You need to register first. Registrations open today, October 16. They close on October 28, which is also when sales begin.
What's different
Mechanically, the Hypershift is the same as the regular Classic 650. The design underneath hasn’t changed either. The main attraction is the special Hypershift paint. It shifts between red, green and gold as light moves across the bike. Royal Enfield also adds a 125-year crest on the teardrop tank, special badging on the side panels and hand-painted pinstripes.
Engine and chassis
Royal Enfield first launched the Classic 650 in 2025. It uses the 648cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650 and other bikes. The engine makes 47hp and 52.3Nm. The chassis comes from the Super Meteor 650, which is currently the most expensive Royal Enfield 650 at Rs 4.39 lakh. There are two differences. The Super Meteor has a USD fork, while the Classic uses a right-side-up telescopic fork. The Classic also has less travel in its twin rear shocks, 90mm instead of 101mm.
Price and delivery
At Rs 4.26 lakh, the Hypershift costs Rs 58,000 more than the base Vallam Red colour, which sells for Rs 3.68 lakh. It costs Rs 43,500 more than the top Black Chrome colour at Rs 3.82 lakh. Deliveries start in November.
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