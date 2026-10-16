Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units

Mechanically, the Hypershift is the same as the regular Classic 650. The design underneath hasn’t changed either.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units
Image Credit: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units
2
3
4
5