/Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift launched at Rs 4.26 lakh: Only 125 units

Engine and chassis

Royal Enfield first launched the Classic 650 in 2025. It uses the 648cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650 and other bikes. The engine makes 47hp and 52.3Nm. The chassis comes from the Super Meteor 650, which is currently the most expensive Royal Enfield 650 at Rs 4.39 lakh. There are two differences. The Super Meteor has a USD fork, while the Classic uses a right-side-up telescopic fork. The Classic also has less travel in its twin rear shocks, 90mm instead of 101mm.