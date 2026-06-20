Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin: Check on-road price, range, battery and other details

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin: Check on-road price, range, battery and other details

The Flying Flea C6 costs Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) if you buy it outright. Riders who want to save money upfront can instead opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, which brings the price down to Rs 1.99 lakh.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin: Check on-road price, range, battery and other details
Image Credit: royalenfield

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin: Check on-road price & range
Auto news0 min ago
2
SEBI6 min ago
3
Nifty8 min ago
4
Foreign institutional investors10 min ago
5
Kolkata Airport19 min ago