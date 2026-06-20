/Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin: Check on-road price, range, battery and other details

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries: Royal Enfield's electric mobility brand, Flying Flea, started handing over its first motorcycle, the C6, to customers in Bengaluru on June 19, 2026. The Flying Flea C6 marks the brand's entry into India's electric two-wheeler space, and the company is rolling it out one city at a time, with Bengaluru leading before other cities get their turn. The launch is important for buyers because it offers a pricing option that can reduce the amount they need to pay upfront to own an electric motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Price
The Flying Flea C6 costs Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) if you buy it outright. Riders who want to save money upfront can instead opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, which separates the battery cost from the vehicle and brings the price down to Rs 1.99 lakh. The bike comes in two colour options: Storm Black and Flea Green.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Battery, range and performance
The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 3.91kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 154km on a single charge. It can go from 0 to 100% in around 2 hours and 15 minutes. It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 15.4kW of power and 60Nm of torque. According to Royal Enfield, the electric motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 60kph in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 115kph. The bike weighs 124kg, making it lighter than many motorcycles currently on sale in India.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Safety and tech
It comes with dual-channel ABS and traction control as standard safety features. It also gets a 3.5-inch circular colour TFT display that shows riding and trip information. Riders can choose from five riding modes, while adjustable regenerative braking allows them to change how much energy is recovered during deceleration.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Service network set up across Bengaluru
To support new owners, Flying Flea has built a hub-and-spoke service system in Bengaluru. A central hub in BTM Layout handles specialised repairs, while smaller spoke centres spread across the city take care of routine maintenance. Royal Enfield plans to support the Flying Flea C6 through its existing dealership network using dedicated sections within selected showrooms. This means owners can access sales and service support through participating Royal Enfield dealerships. Every C6 buyer gets 24x7 roadside assistance included.
With deliveries now underway, Flying Flea has confirmed it will expand the C6 to other major cities in the coming months as part of its phased rollout strategy.
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