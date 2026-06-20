/Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin: Check on-road price, range, battery and other details

The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 3.91kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 154km on a single charge. It can go from 0 to 100% in around 2 hours and 15 minutes. It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 15.4kW of power and 60Nm of torque. According to Royal Enfield, the electric motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 60kph in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 115kph. The bike weighs 124kg, making it lighter than many motorcycles currently on sale in India.