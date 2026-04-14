Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 impresses Ultraviolette CEO; here’s what he said after riding it in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Royal Enfield has finally stepped into the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of its first EV, the RE Flying Flea C6. This is a big move for the brand, and naturally, it has caught a lot of attention.

Adding to the buzz, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO of electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive, recently rode the Flying Flea C6 and shared his experience. He posted a video on Instagram after riding the bike around Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

According to him, Royal Enfield's move into electric bikes feels timely and well thought out. He described the Flying Flea C6 as peppy and easy to ride in the city. At the same time, he said it still carries the familiar feel of a Royal Enfield, just in an electric form.

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He also spoke about competition. In his view, more brands entering the EV space is a good thing. It will push innovation and give buyers more options. He even congratulated Siddhartha Lal and the Royal Enfield team for launching their first electric motorcycle.

In the caption, he wrote, "Welcome to the club Royal Enfield - a serious step into electric motorcycles with the Flying Flea. Fun, well-balanced, and built with intent. Congrats to Siddhartha Lal and the team - this is how the ecosystem moves forward."

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Notably, the Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 15.4 kW (20 hp) PMSM electric motor. It uses a 3.91 kWh battery pack. The bike can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. Top speed is claimed to be 115 kmph. It offers a claimed range of 154 km on a single full charge. The bike can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in approximately 65 minutes using the standard charger.

In terms of features, the bike is well-equipped. It gets a full LED lighting setup, Google-based navigation, wireless phone charging, traction control, cornering ABS, and multiple ride modes. There's also an Individual mode where you can adjust settings like throttle response, traction control and ABS intervention.

RE Flying Flea C6 starts at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with a battery subscription plan. If you want to buy it outright without BaaS, the price goes up to Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom).