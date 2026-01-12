Advertisement
NewsAutoRoyal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Update: Slipper Clutch, USB-C Charging And More At Rs…
ROYAL ENFIELD BIKES

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Update: Slipper Clutch, USB-C Charging And More At Rs…

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 now comes with an assist and slipper clutch, USB Type-C charging port and more.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Update: Slipper Clutch, USB-C Charging And More At Rs…

Royal Enfield has updated its Goan Classic 350 for 2026 with small but important mechanical changes. The motorcycle now comes with an assist and slipper clutch, making it easier to ride in daily conditions. Following the update, prices have increased slightly by Rs 2,000, placing the Goan Classic 350 between Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The biggest update brought by Royal Enfield is the addition of a slip and assist clutch. This system reduces clutch effort, making gear changes smoother, especially in traffic. It also helps prevent rear-wheel locking during sudden downshifts, improving safety and control. With this update, only the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 remain in Royal Enfield’s 350cc lineup without this feature.

