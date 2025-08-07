Royal Enfield GT Killer? Triumph Launches THIS New Affordable Cafe Racer At Just Rs...; Features & Specs

Triumph Thruxton 400: Triumph has launched the new Thruxton 400 in India at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s built on the same platform as the Speed 400 but gets a completely different look and slightly more power. Compared to the Speed 400, it costs Rs 24,000 more, but still sits below the Scrambler 400 XC in Triumph’s 400cc lineup. It’s available in four colour options: red, yellow, black, and white.

The Thruxton 400 carries the legacy of Triumph’s cafe racers and stands out with its unique design. It features a sporty half fairing, clip-on bars, bar-end mirrors, a remote brake reservoir, and black USD forks instead of gold ones on the Speed 400. The fuel tank also gets a fresh look with a new inset for the logo, but its capacity remains unchanged at 13 litres.

You’ll also notice Thruxton badging with brushed aluminium touches on the side panels. At the back, it swaps the Speed 400’s round tail lamp for a rectangular one. The bike gets a single seat with a removable rear cowl that hides a pillion seat underneath. A grab rail is also included.

Mechanically, the Thruxton 400 uses the same 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found on the Speed 400, but it's tuned for a sportier ride. It now makes 42hp at 9,000rpm (2hp more), while torque stays the same at 37.5Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Although most of the chassis and suspension setup remains similar to the Speed 400, Triumph has made small tweaks. Suspension travel is slightly longer at 140mm (10mm more), the wheelbase is shorter by 10mm at 1,376mm, ground clearance has reduced to 158mm (7mm lower), and seat height is a bit taller at 795mm.

It comes with the same digital-analog instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and traction control as the Speed 400. Tyres will either be from MRF or Apollo, depending on availability.

While it doesn’t have any direct competitors in the Indian market, the closest rival in terms of retro styling and riding posture is the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. However, the GT 650 features a much larger parallel-twin engine and is priced between Rs 3.26 lakh and Rs 3.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).